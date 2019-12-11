CAB against tenets of Constitution: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Citizens Amendment Bill (CAB), which the Lok Sabha passed with overwhelming majority, is totally against the tenets of the Constitution, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Answering questions posed by students from various colleges in Ernakulam during the ‘Meet the Leader’ programme organised at St Teresa’s College, he said the country is changing fast and is becoming unrecognisable. According to Yechury, the Union government is hell-bent on sidelining one important religious group in the country.

“CAB is totally against the tenets of our the Constitution that promises every Indian all the fundamental rights ‘irrespective of caste, creed or religion’.” “We owe this to our young citizens - to hand over an India that is fair, just, equitable and sustainable. An India where one person has one value, just the same as every other, as Dr Ambedkar memorably stated,” said Yechuri. “Always remember, for evil to succeed the good only needs to remain silent,” he said.

Voicing his opposition to the CAB, he tweeted: “We reject this bill of Jinnah and Savarkar’s dreams. It is unconstitutional, and divides our people. We will continue to fight against it in all possible forums. India belongs to all its citizens.”