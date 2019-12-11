Chief Secy warns ‘erring’ officers of stern action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Tom Jose has come out with a warning against officers who fail to convert the cabinet decisions into government orders (GOs) in a time-bound manner. In a circular issued by him, it has been highlighted that those who do not comply with the directions will have to face disciplinary action.

The chief secretary specifically states that the circular is being issued in the wake of the ‘inexpiable error’ from the part of some officers in converting the cabinet decision on the moratorium on loan recovery into a government order. The delay had invited much flak from the ministers as well as from the opposition.

It was through the General Administration Department (GAD) the circular was issued on Saturday.

“The government orders on cabinet decisions have to be issued within 48 hours. Also, the officers concerned were asked to follow the directions of the Kerala Secretariat Office Manual while implementing cabinet decisions through various circulars. But lapses still persist,” said Jose in his circular.

According to him, such derelictions are of serious nature and should be avoided.