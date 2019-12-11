CITU throws spanner into LDF govt’s e-auto push

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : In a major backlash to the LDF government’s ambitious push towards e-mobility, the CITU Auto Taxi and Light Motor Workers Union took out a protest march from Muthalakulam to Kidson Corner here on Tuesday, demanding implementation of vehicle-plying permits for the recently-launched electric autorickshaws.

The leaders of CITU, the ruling CPM’s trade union arm, cited the injustice in exempting electric vehicles from the permit, when both e-autos and traditional autorickshaws ply on the same roads.“We’ve to spend thousands of rupees on getting the vehicle permit. But these e-vehicles don’t have to pay it,” said LPG auto workers union district president A K Sajeev Kumar.

“It has to be noted that hundreds of autorickshaw drivers in the state are already on the verge of leaving their jobs because of the struggle to make ends meet. The launch of electric autorickshaws has only added to their woes,” he added.