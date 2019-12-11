Expats’ comprehensive data bank soon: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A comprehensive data bank of expatriates from the state will be ready soon, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said this after inaugurating a research project related to international migration under the aegis of Centre for Developmental Studies (CDS) on Tuesday.

“Expatriates play a major role in the development of state and the country. But a lack of a database about Non-Resident Keralites has affected many welfare activities. CDS has experience in doing a survey on the migration of Keralites. Loka Kerala Sabha has recommended the beginning an International Migration Centre at CDS. It is a recognition of the research excellence of CDS. Hence a comprehensive research project for the data is the need of the hour,” he said.

As part of the programme, researchers will collect details of international migration which could benefit the state government. CDS chairman K M Chandrasekhar presided over the function while Norka CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri delivered the keynote address. CDS professors S Irudaya Rajan and Praveen Kodoth presented papers during the event.