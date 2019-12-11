Home States Kerala

Fatal attraction: Reunited with his former flame, man brutally kills wife in Kochi

Premkumar, a graduate in hotel management, had been residing at a rented house at Nadakkavu along with wife Vidya.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Premkumar and Sunitha Baby

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An inquiry into a missing -person complaint lodged with the Udayamperoor police by a woman’s husband three months ago helped the Kochi police unravel the mystery behind a coldblooded murder plotted by him and his lover. Premkumar, 40, of Kollamattam house at Ithithanam in Changanassery and his lover, Sunitha Baby, 39, hailing from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested for allegedly strangling Vidya, 48, a native of Cherthala, to death at a villa in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 and burying the body in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Premkumar, a graduate in hotel management, had been residing at a rented house at Nadakkavu along with wife Vidya. On September 23, he filed a complaint at the Udayamperoor police station saying his wife had been missing since September 20. During the course of the investigation, the Kochi City Police Commissioner received reliable information about the role of Premkumar behind the incident.

Subsequently, a special investigation team was constituted under DCP (law and order, traffic) G Poonguzhali and the team started an investigation with the assistance of the crime squad and cybercell of Thiruvananthapuram.

Mom identifies Vidya’s body through pictures

“On September 20, Premkumar, on the pretext of going for a medical treatment, took Vidya to a villa at Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram where his lover Sunitha Baby was housed without Vidya’s knowledge. Premkumar made Vidya drunk, he then, along with Sunitha, strangled Vidya to death using a rope. The incident occurred on September 21 morning and Premkumar kept the body inside the bathroom.

hereafter, both Premkumar and Sunitha transported the body in a car and abandoned it at an isolated spot along the Tirunelveli highway,” said Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police M Viswanath.
“The accused have confessed that they had committed the crime to live together. They got into a relationship after a school reunion function held in Thiruvananthapuram in March this year. Sunitha, who had been working as a nursing superintendent at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, was married and living separately from her husband following marital discord,” a police officer said.

“Premkumar and Vidya have two children. Vidya, a divorcee, had two children from her earlier marriage but these children had issues with Premkumar and the couple used to have frequent quarrels. Vidya, in the meantime, had come to know of Premkumar’s illicit relationship which also worsened their marital life,” said the officer.

The Tirunelveli police had registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (death under suspicious circumstances), published a notice in newspapers and finally declared Vidya’s body as unidentified.

Finally, the police cremated her body there. “From the photographs of the body, Vidya’s mother identified her and we initiated steps to exhume the body and conduct a postmortem examination again,” he added. The duo was produced before the Tripunithura Judicial Magistrate Court which remanded them in judicial custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Kochi
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp