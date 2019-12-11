Home States Kerala

Govt cuts short tenure of social audits unit head

An associate professor of Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), he was selected on merit by a panel headed by the chief secretary two years ago.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear violation of norms set by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the government abruptly removed the social audits unit (SAU) director, who is responsible for checking the efficiency of the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The Local Self-Government Department terminated the service of Abey George even when he had one more year to end his term as director of SAU.  The order issued on December 4 did not have the nod of the SAU governing body which is mandated by auditing standards for social audit by CAG.

An associate professor of Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), he was selected on merit by a panel headed by the chief secretary two years ago. “The arbitrary termination came when he streamlined the social audits in panchayats,” said an officer in LSGD Department. “The ruling party became uncomfortable when audits started questioning implementation of MGNREGS at grama sabhas,” he added.

Abey is credited for reviving the social audit which is a tool for finding irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGS. He recruited 2,300 resource persons through tests for conducting social audits. The resource persons conducted around 3,000 social audits reports and published it on the website. The resource persons were recruited mostly from the families of workers of the scheme and those from BPL families. 

The reports found serious lapses on the part of LSGD institutions in implementing MGNREG scheme. 
“The reports found irregularities in the work conducted in various panchayats. People have started questioning the quality of work done by the workers,” said a source. The termination of director came when reports were getting consolidated, he said. The High Court has stayed the termination and the case would be heard on Friday.

One more year left 
The Local Self-Government Department terminated the service of Abey George even when he had one more year to end his term as director of SAU. 

BJP asks government to withdraw decision
T’Puram: BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan has come out against the state government removing the director, social audit of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme( MGNREGS), Abey George from the post. In a letter to the chief minister, Kummanam demanded the government to withdraw its decision.  According to the 2005 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment act, government is liable to appoint independent social audit unit. On the basis of this Eby George was posted as director, social audit unit in 2017 for a period of three years after he aced the interview conducted for the appointment.  Kummanam alleged that the director was removed to sabotage the audit system and to pave way for corruption and malpractices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp