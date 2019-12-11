Govt cuts short tenure of social audits unit head

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a clear violation of norms set by the Comptroller and Auditor General, the government abruptly removed the social audits unit (SAU) director, who is responsible for checking the efficiency of the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The Local Self-Government Department terminated the service of Abey George even when he had one more year to end his term as director of SAU. The order issued on December 4 did not have the nod of the SAU governing body which is mandated by auditing standards for social audit by CAG.

An associate professor of Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), he was selected on merit by a panel headed by the chief secretary two years ago. “The arbitrary termination came when he streamlined the social audits in panchayats,” said an officer in LSGD Department. “The ruling party became uncomfortable when audits started questioning implementation of MGNREGS at grama sabhas,” he added.

Abey is credited for reviving the social audit which is a tool for finding irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGS. He recruited 2,300 resource persons through tests for conducting social audits. The resource persons conducted around 3,000 social audits reports and published it on the website. The resource persons were recruited mostly from the families of workers of the scheme and those from BPL families.

The reports found serious lapses on the part of LSGD institutions in implementing MGNREG scheme.

“The reports found irregularities in the work conducted in various panchayats. People have started questioning the quality of work done by the workers,” said a source. The termination of director came when reports were getting consolidated, he said. The High Court has stayed the termination and the case would be heard on Friday.

One more year left

BJP asks government to withdraw decision

T’Puram: BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan has come out against the state government removing the director, social audit of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme( MGNREGS), Abey George from the post. In a letter to the chief minister, Kummanam demanded the government to withdraw its decision. According to the 2005 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment act, government is liable to appoint independent social audit unit. On the basis of this Eby George was posted as director, social audit unit in 2017 for a period of three years after he aced the interview conducted for the appointment. Kummanam alleged that the director was removed to sabotage the audit system and to pave way for corruption and malpractices.