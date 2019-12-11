Home States Kerala

Inspired by ‘Drishyam’, but accused lose plot

Body abandoned on Tirunelveli roadside, phone thrown in inter-state train, but cops were on trail of accused

By  Arun M
KOCHI: Soon after the super success of Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam’, many cases which followed the modus operandi of the crime shown in the movie were reported in the state. Though many countered the assumption saying that “films remain as films and reality is different”, the latest Udayamperoor incident reveals that the inspirational elements such films offer to the accused could never be ignored.

The accused in the latest case, Premkumar and Sunitha Baby, have confessed that they were inspired by blockbuster movie. Interestingly, they could also relate to popular Tamil movie ‘96’, which centres on a reunion of 1996 school batch. To mislead the investigators, the duo abandoned the mobile phone of the victim, Premkumar’s wife Vidya, in a dustbin on Mumbai-bound Netravati Express. The police traced the phone location till Mangaluru. Earlier also, Vidya had gone missing and taking a cue from this, Premkumar lodged a complaint with the Udayamperoor police citing that she had been missing, two days after the incident.

“The duo admitted that ‘Drishyam’ influenced them. They also referred to ‘96’. Premkumar and Sunitha, who was working in Hyderabad as a nurse, met after two decades at a reunion organised at their school in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, they got into a relationship,” said Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police M Viswanath.

Premkumar brought Sunitha to Thiruvananthapuram and she joined a hospital there as the nursing superintendent. Four months ago, the duo rented a villa there. Meanwhile, Vidya came to know about their relationship after overhearing their telephonic conversation. Vidya quarrelled with Premkumar frequently in this regard. Following this, the duo decided to finish her off.

“After the murder, they transported the body in a car driven by Premkumar and abandoned it at an isolated place on the Tirunelveli highway. Police have received information that one of their friends who had attended the school reunion function advised them to abandon the body. An investigation is underway to identify this person,” said Viswanath. The accused sold the car to a person who runs a rent-a-car business and the police are trying to recover the vehicle.  

“Premkumar feared his arrest anytime after the police recorded his statements twice. He approached top officers complaining that local police were torturing him. Subsequently, he also approached a Tripunithura court seeking anticipatory bail. These factors made the police to put him under surveillance. Meanwhile, the Udayamperoor CI received an audio clip via WhatsApp from Premkumar, in which he confessed that he had killed Vidya under the influence of liquor,” said an officer.

He had been staying in Thiruvananthapuram of late and police traced his location following his mobile phone tower location. While Sunitha was arrested from her house at Vellarada, Premkumar used to roam in online taxis from the morning to escape from the police but was arrested. Police said he was trying to go abroad after admitting his children in a convent in Thiruvananthapuram.

On the trail

October 14
Premkumar obtains TCs of his two children from a school at Udayamperoor citing he has been transferred to Thiruvananthapuram

December 9
Police arrest Premkumar and Sunitha from Thiruvananthapuram

December 10
Police bring the duo to Kochi and produce them before the court which remands them to judicial custody

