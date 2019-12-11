Home States Kerala

Kerala’s own radio goes on air

The state government has brought back the charm of infotainment on air by reaching out to Malayalis around the world through its online radio.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran listening to music after inaugurating ‘Radio Kerala’, the online radio of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has brought back the charm of infotainment on air by reaching out to Malayalis around the world through its online radio. ‘Radio Kerala’ is a radio station on the internet platform conceived by the Information and Public Relations Department. The 24-hour radio station was launched by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Tuesday.

Through this initiative, the state government can disseminate information on the development works and various projects among the public along with a slew of entertainment and information programmes, said Kadakampally after launching the radio.

The platform to share information has been witnessing a paradigm shift with the arrival of online media, he said.  Mayor K Sreekumar presided over the function. The online radio  www.radio.kerala.gov.in is available as a mobile app. 
 

