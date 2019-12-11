Murdered by husband and his lover, Vidya's life a mystery for neighbours

BIJU E PAUL By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Both the life and death of Vidya, who was killed by her husband Premkumar in collusion with his lover, have been a mystery for residents of Puthanambalam in Cherthala where she was born and spent her early years. They have had no clear knowledge about her whereabouts in the past two decades.

Vidya, the daughter of Sundarammal and Thampi, was married to a KSRTC driver nearly 30 years ago and the couple have two children. But their relationship ended midway.

She had lived with her parents for a few years after the divorce, but later left the ancestral house.

According to a neighbour, she married Premkumar 18 years ago leaving her two children and her aged parents.

“She used to come to the village very rarely to see her children and parents. The children and other family members had opposed her second marriage, which led her to cut off the relationship with the family,” the neighbour said.

“We came to know about Vidya after several years when police reached the village to inquire about her. The police inquired about her history and said her husband had lodged a missing person complaint,” a villager said. Some relatives said Vidya had visited the village with Premkumar and their children to attend the marriage of her daughter from the first marriage in August.