Premkumar, Sunitha plotted to kill Vidya after love bloomed at school reunion

The reunion was scheduled 25 years after Premkumar left the school when he was in Class IX.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Premkumar and his lover Sunitha who allegedly conspired to murder his wife Vidya fell in love during a reunion function held at LMS School at Cheruvarakonam near Vellarada here last year, police sources said. Premkumar, who hails from Changanassery, had his schooling at Cheruvarakonam after his father’s job transfer to Vellarada. Sunitha, who is a native of Vellarada, was his classmate. 

The reunion was scheduled 25 years after Premkumar left the school when he was in Class IX. The meeting between the two grew into an affair and Premkumar started coming to the capital often to see Sunitha. Gradually, they started living together in a villa rented by Sunitha whenever Premkumar came to the capital. Sunitha was a nursing superintendent of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

When the relationship developed stronger, they conspired to murder his wife Vidya by taking her to the villa at Peyad. On September 22, after Premkumar and Vidya consumed liquor, the former strangled her to death. Premkumar decided to dump her body with the help of Sunitha.

They transported the body in a car till Valliyoor near the National Highway on the way to Tirunelveli. Eventually, they dumped her body near the roadside and fled the scene. Later, the local police found the body and buried it at Valliyoor as no person turned up to claim it. The local police, with the help of Udayamperoor police, exhumed the body and a postmortem examination was conducted.

