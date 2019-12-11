School delays medical aid to injured kindergartener

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In yet another case of negligence, school authorities allegedly delayed medical aid to a four-year-old kindergartener who suffered injury to an eye on the campus. The incident, which occurred at AKTM LP School at Manalvayal near Thamarassery, came to light when the boy’s relatives filed a complaint with the child rights panel.

As per the complaint, Tanveer Aslam suffered serious injury around 12.30 pm while playing with his friends. Despite knowing about the incident, the teacher did not take him to a hospital or inform his parents on time.

“His mother was informed around 2 pm. The boy received medical aid when she took him to the nearest eye hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private eye hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment as the wound was found severe,” said Jaisal Shameem, Tanveer’s paternal uncle.