Send violent student leaders to juvenile homes: Mullappally

He said the criminal background of college and university union office-bearers involved should be probed.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran said the student leaders who had assaulted KSU state president K M Abhijith must be sent to Juvenile homes and not to Cardiff University as proposed by the government. He was referring to the government plans to send 70 student leaders from government colleges in the state to the UK.

He said the criminal background of college and university union office-bearers involved should be probed. He asked the government to clarify the benefits of sending 70 student leaders to United Kingdom by spending D1.25 crore from the state coffers.

He asked the government to explain the reason why student leaders from private colleges were avoided. Mullappally said that while the Chief Minister and student leaders were enjoying foreign jaunts, flood survivors of Kavalapparara are out on the street demanding compensation. Mullappally said the Left government is interested in helping only the party workers.

