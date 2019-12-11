UK training for college union chairmen triggers a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A programme by the Higher Education Department to provide one-week training in the UK to select student union chairpersons of government arts and science colleges has run into rough weather. The Opposition has alleged that the aim of the programme is to provide a state-funded junket to SFI leaders who constitute a majority of student union chairmen in such colleges.

The Director of Collegiate Education had recently issued a circular seeking applications from student union representatives in government arts and science colleges for the ‘LEAD Induction Training’ programme to be held in Cardiff University, UK. The circular stated that the applicant should be a person elected as chairperson of the college and should hold office at the time of application.

The circular also stated that the state coordinator of FLAIR (Fostering Linkages in Academic Innovation and Research) programme of the Higher Education Department would go through the applications and give suitable recommendations. The final decision on the selection of candidates would be taken by the Director of Collegiate Education.

Earlier, an order issued by the Principal Secretary (Higher Education) said the overseas induction training for student union representatives was part of the Leadership Building for Elected Student Representatives in Government Colleges (LEAD), an innovative programme launched this year. The order stated that the programme would provide exposure and training for union chairpersons as per an MoU signed with the British Council.

Opposition alleges that the aim of the programme is to provide a state-funded junket to SFI leaders who constitute a majority of student union chairmen in government arts and science colleges

Earlier, an order issued by the Principal Secretary (Higher Education) stated that the 1-week training programme would be completed before February-March 2020