Biswanath Sinha was transferred for stalking young IAS officers: Congress

KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala alleged that Sinha was transferred in view of complaints levelled against him by junior women IAS officers and trainees.

Published: 12th December 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 03:06 PM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leadership has come out strongly against senior IAS officer Biswanath Sinha, who was removed as General Administration Principal Secretary on Wednesday. 

KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala alleged that Sinha was transferred in view of complaints levelled against him by junior women IAS officers and trainees that the senior bureaucrat was stalking them over phone.

Chamakkala said a junior woman officer had complained that Sinha was regularly sending her text and WhatsApp messages at odd times and showed the screenshots of the messages that were purportedly sent by him to the mediapersons. 

Chamakkala said Sinha regularly stalked the IAS trainees and junior officers over phone. The IAS officers and trainees had reported the matter to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. "This complaint was forwarded to the Chief Minister's Private Secretary by the officials in the Mussoorie academy. But no action was taken against the officer," Chamakkala alleged.

Chamakkala urged the government to register a case against Sinha and added that the action should not be limited to an inter-departmental transfer.

Meanwhile, Sinha rejected the allegations against him as baseless and said the charges levelled against him were unsubstantiated. 

