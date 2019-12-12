Home States Kerala

Biswanath Sinha’s transfer follows pressure from staff association

The association had openly lashed out against the senior IAS officer who had brought in major steps to streamline the functioning of the state secretariat.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:14 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet decision to transfer General Administration Principal Secretary Biswanath Sinha to Sainik Welfare Department comes in the wake of long-term pressure by the CPM-affiliated Secretariat Employees Association which has been unhappy with the officer. The association had been demanding his transfer for long, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not very keen on such a move. The decision was taken after the chief minister finally conceded to the association’s demand.

The association had openly lashed out against the senior IAS officer who had brought in major steps to streamline the functioning of the state secretariat. It has been pointed out that the GAD secretary brought in clear norms for transfers and posting. Also, his decision to strictly implement a punching system and linking it with Spark —the software used in salary distribution — didn’t go down well with employees.   
“The Secretariat Employees Association has been raising the demand for this transfer as he brought in some major reforms which were disliked by the association. They have been putting pressure on the chief minister. But the CM was not interested in transferring him,” said a source.

Though the association had first approached the chief minister himself, Pinarayi did not evince much interest in their demand. The association later approached the party leadership, following which the chief minister called a meeting of employee organisations, during which employees made a strong demand to transfer the officer. It’s in the wake of the association’s demands that the government finally decided to transfer him.

