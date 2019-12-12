Cabinet approves projects of Rebuild Kerala Initiative

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved project proposals by various departments as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. A people’s campaign titled “Nammal Namukkai’ will be conducted to equip the society to overcome disasters.

Project proposals by the departments of agriculture, fisheries and LSG were approved. Sanction was also given for a mapathon project. The projects will be executed with the fund provided by the World Bank.

LSG projects approved include that for reconstruction of bridges, including hanging bridges. In all `4.24 crore was sanctioned for developing a disaster management map with local participation. It will be prepared on the OpenStreetMap platform.