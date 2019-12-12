Home States Kerala

Camille and All this Victory among 53 screenings today at IFFK

The seventh day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will have 53 screenings in total.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The seventh day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will have 53 screenings in total. As many as 39 movies will have their final screenings. A special screening for ‘No Fathers in Kashmir’ has been organised on popular demand, at the Nishagandhi Open Theatre at 8:30 pm.

Seven films in the International competition, including ‘All this Victory’ by Ahmad Hossein and ‘Camille’ by Boris Lojkine will be screened for the last time in this edition of the festival. Final shows of 21 films including ‘The Verdict’ by Raymond Gutierrez, ‘Les Miserables’ by Ladj Ly, and ‘Digital Captivity’ by Emre Kavuk - in the World Cinema category - will be screened.

‘The Castle of Dreams’, directed by Riza Mirkarimi, will have its screening at 12 pm at the Sree Theatre. Rajiv Menon’s ‘Sarvam Thala Mayam’ (Rhythm is Everywhere) will have its screening  at the Sree Theatre, at 6:15 pm. Menon is a renowned cinematographer and jury member at the festival. Seema Pahwa’s ‘The Funeral’ and Abhishek Shah’s ‘Hellaro’ in the Indian Cinema Now Category, will have their final screening.

French National Award winning movie, ‘Tango, Exile of Gardel’ by Fernando Solanas will be shown at 9:30 am at Nila Theatre. The film portrays a group of Argentines living in Paris and trying to reclaim their Argentinean identity through the art of tango. Roy Andersson’s two films and Tony Gatlif’s ‘Djam’ will be screened in the Contemporary Masters Category. Five movies, including ‘Moothon’ (The Elder One) by Geetu Mohandas, will be screened in the Kaleidoscope category. ‘Snow’ by Aida Begic, in ‘Post-Yugoslavian’ category will also be shown.

