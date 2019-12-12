CPI criticises govt’s overseas training plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher education department’s move to provide one week training to select college union chairpersons in the UK has drawn flak from within the LDF.

The CPI came out against the move stating it would send out a wrong message at a time when the state is reeling under acute financial crisis. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the government should make its priorities clear.

The CPI executive meeting on Wednesday witnessed criticisms against the programme. Some of the delegates pointed out that the state government has no money for its day-to-day affairs. The foreign trip could well be an additional expenditure, and such controversies should have been avoided at a time when the local body polls are around the corner.