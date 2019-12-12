CUK prof told to return Cusat pension

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Central University of Kerala (CUK) has asked head of the department of chemistry Prathapachandra Kurup to remit around `12.50 lakh after he was found to be drawing full pension from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), from where he retired. Prof Kurup is also a member the executive council, the university’s highest decision-making body.

According to an order issued by registrar A Radhakrishnan Nair, the amount would be deducted from his salary in six equal instalments. According to University Grants Commission (UGC), re-employed pensioners are not eligible for dearness relief (DR) on pension. However, Prof Kurup has been drawing a DR of `44,282 per month even after joining Central University on March 30, 2017. The UGC issued the letter of clarification in June, 2018, after TNIE reported that vice-chancellor G Gopa Kumar was drawing DR along with his salary. He too returned around `17 lakh to Kerala varsity, from where he retired.