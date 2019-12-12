Home States Kerala

Justice delayed at HC! 2L cases pending; 32% shortage of judges

The delay in implementing the recommendations made by the Kerala High Court collegium is also the reason for the increasing vacancies.

Kerala High Court

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: THE Kerala High Court is staring at a backlog as a total of 1,95,084 cases — both civil and criminal — have been pending before it for several years. Adding to the woes is the shortage of 15 judges which has crippled the court’s functioning and delayed justice to lakh of petitioners as on October 31, 2019. While the sanctioned strength is 47, only 32 judges are currently serving in the High Court. In other words, 32 per cent of the positions are lying vacant.

The delay in implementing the recommendations made by the Kerala High Court collegium is also the reason for the increasing vacancies. Sources said the proposals are in various stages of processing with the Union government and Supreme Court collegium as per the procedure.

Sources said though the collegium recommended elevating P V Kunjikrishnan and Viju Abraham to the High Court bench in 2018, it is still pending before the Ministry of Law and Justice. After several months, the HC recommended the names of Muhammed Nias and Paul K Kuriakose and district judges K Haripal (Kerala HC registrar) and M R Anitha (District Judge, Kozhikode).

The HC collegium also recommended the names of Bechu Kurian Thomas, T R Ravi, Parvathi Sanjay, Gopinatha Menon, Siyad Rahman and Murali Purushothaman and judicial officers K Babu (District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram) and Kauser Edappagath (District Judge, Ernakulam) in different stages. However, the decisions in this regard are yet to be taken. Meanwhile, a special committee headed by senior judges of the Kerala High Court is conducting a study to check whether additional judges are required in the wake of pending cases.

47 is the total sanctioned strength of judges at the Kerala High Court
35 of them are permanent
12 are additional

Kerala High Court
