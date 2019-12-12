Home States Kerala

Kerala filmmaker Geetha J comes out against Academy

Geetha's film Run Kalyani which was completely shot in Thiruvananthapuram won the special jury award at the Kolkata Film Festival.

Poster of Run kalyani by Geetha J. (Photo | Twitter/@pendown)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chalachithra Academy should introspect and identify what kind of film fest it wants to host, said filmmaker Geetha J. She was speaking to 'Express' after she held a screening of her movie 'Run Kalyani' here on Saturday. 

"Film festivals across the globe has a character, a defining element. Here also, it's upto the organisers of IFFK to decide that 'this is the kind of film festival we want to be'. If they are clear that they want to showcase commercial films, that is fine. The government should also be fine with it. Ultimately it's the tax payer's money that goes into the film fest. A filmmaker cannot say that they want this kind of movie to be screened, it's up to the fest," said Geetha.

"The decision to promote filmmakers who are not ready to go down to the demands of the industry, who are not part of the mainstream movies should also come from the fest if ever," she added.

Geetha's film Run Kalyani which was completely shot in Thiruvananthapuram won the special jury award at the Kolkata Film Festival. Though she submitted the movie to IFFK, it did not make it to the final list. Geetha has no complaints. 

"Like I mentioned, a director cannot decide if the film should enter a fest, ultimately, it's upto the fest. However, it makes me wonder as a woman filmmaker as to who will support us if not these platforms. There are very woman filmmakers as it is and for them, finance is a bigger issue because of deep-set gender bias and assumptions," said Geetha.

Though not an issue-based film, Geetha's Run Kalyani explores the life of a cook named Kalyani who is weighed down by her job and responsibilities. There are subplots and throughout the film, many socially relavant issues are addressed. She feels that independent filmmakers should get more encouragement to come up with a myriad of movies that can leave one surprised.

