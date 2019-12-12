KeSCPR chairperson to have chief secy rank

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to confer the rank of Chief Secretary to P Suresh, chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR). A brief note from the Chief Minister’s office said Suresh will be entitled to pay as per Kerala Service Rules Part -- III, Rule 100 which deals with re-employment pay scale of pensioners.

According to sources in the Commission, Suresh was working without remuneration since his appointment more than a year ago, prompting the cabinet to take a decision regarding his rank and pay. “There is nothing much to be read into the cabinet decision. The rank of the first chairperson of child rights commission was that of Chief Secretary. The Chairperson of the Minorities Commission also has the same rank,” said a top source in the government.