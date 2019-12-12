Let’s tread path of patience, I tender my deep apologies: Shane Nigam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though producers of Malayalam film industry have reiterated their ‘no-compromise’ decision against actor Shane Nigam until he finishes the work of three movies which has been stalled, the latter came up with an apology through his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The actor’s apology came after the statements he made in Thiruvananthapuram during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Tuesday became controversial and the film bodies which initiated compromise talks with the producers backing out from their efforts to resolve the issue.

In his post, the actor said his statement was misunderstood by many. “The media persons asked me whether the producers have had mental trauma over the ongoing tussle, I told them that I don’t know whether they have mental trauma or they are mentally ill. I told it with a smile in a natural way. If my words have hurt anyone, I am tendering my deep apologies,” he said.

Shane further said the public might remember all the bad words spoken against him by the producers. “I have also not forgotten that. I have pardoned them for those words. Likewise, I hope they will also forgive me for my remarks. I believe patience is above everything else. I think the almighty, as well as the association in which I am a part of, will stand with me. Let us go ahead through the path of patience,” said Shane. The tussle between the actor and producers began after Shane altered his hairstyle while shooting for ‘Qurbani’ and ‘Veyil’, which affected the continuity of the shooting. He was also supposed to complete the dubbing of another movie, ‘Ullasam’, which he did not.

Producers’ stand unchanged

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) said they have not considered Shane’s Facebook post as an apology. “We have not imposed any ban on him. However, the producers have decided not to sign him up for future ventures unless he completes the shooting of ‘Veyil’ and ‘Qurbani’ and dubbing for ‘Ullasam’. How can the producers sign a contract with someone who is totally unpredictable in nature?” asked KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have decided to wait till the next meeting of the association’s executive committee before taking a call on the issue.