Mud-eating row: CPM forces Deepak to quit council post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under pressure following the controversy over a child allegedly eating mud because of starvation, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary S P Deepak resigned from the post on Wednesday owing responsibility for the incident. The decision comes after the CPM took a tough stance against him for sullying the image of the government by highlighting the incident. However, later it was revealed that the incident was wrongly interpreted and that the child did not eat soil due to starvation.

Deepak submitted the resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday evening. The premature exit, even when the term of the council was about to end on December 30, came as the party took the issue seriously. Deepak admitted he made a mistake by making a public statement about the family without ascertaining the fact personally. “My comments have caused damage to the government which is performing well. The direction to resign has come from the party,” he said after submitting the resignation. According to him, he intervened to help a family in distress. But the issue was blown out of proportion to cause damage to the government, he said.

He had made the statement while rescuing a seven-member family living in a shanty at Kaithamukku on December 2. Though he retracted the comment later, the damage was already done. Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson P Suresh dismissed the statement of Deepak and maintained that the child was only playing with mud and was not starving.

The incident took place when the chief minister was a visit to Japan. Pinarayi and the party secretariat took strong objection to the stance of Deepak and directed the district leadership to take action against him. Deepak is a member of area committee of CPM in Vanchiyoor. His explanation that he acted on the basis of reports from local party workers from Vanchiyoor and it was not to tarnish government did not go down well with the district leadership.

CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the party demanded Deepak’s resignation as he mishandled the issue. He said the party would take further action if needed.

