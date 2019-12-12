Home States Kerala

Palliative care policy with high standards rolled out

The state aims to improve its healthcare system to facilitate palliative care.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to provide high standards of home care to terminally-ill patients, the state government has rolled out its Palliative Care Policy 2019. The policy, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, aims to address some yawning gaps in the existing systems through an array of new measures, including a state-level Palliative Care Grid, in addition to specialised palliative care training.    

Currently, the state has 1.51 lakh registered patients in 1,084 primary palliative care units under various local bodies. Health Minister K K Shailaja announced the Palliative Care Policy 2019, according to which local self-government institutions along with more than 350 non-governmental social organisations would now provide palliative care.

The state aims to improve its healthcare system to facilitate palliative care. The availability of palliative care facilities would be ensured with the active involvement of government and non-government organisations, social organisations and hospitals too. The policy also aims to make the state Medical Colleges centres of excellence for palliative care.

