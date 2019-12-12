Police ordered again to not harass motorists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fed up with police personnel continuing to treat traffic rule violators, mainly helmet rule offenders, like criminals, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera has again come out with a strict directive ordering them to stop harassment of offenders during vehicle checks.

However, Behera’s repeated directives seemed to be falling on deaf ears as police personnel on the ground keep jumping onto busy roads to stop helmet-less travellers and fine them.

“Time and again, it has been brought to the notice of all concerned that traffic offenders should not be treated as criminals. It is true that traffic rule violations are offences for which strict liability is attached.

“At the same time, the objective of detection of traffic offences is not to catch people by surprise and cause inconvenience but to educate the people on safety habits. Hence, detection of traffic offences through digital equipment and using other technologies has already been instructed so as to cause least inconvenience to the motorists,” read the latest executive directive.

The directive also cautioned police personnel against physically stopping a vehicle and causing unnecessary inconvenience to the motorists for detection of traffic offences.