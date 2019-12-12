Home States Kerala

Police plan to recreate crime scene, verify postmortem report

The police will send an application to Tamil Nadu police seeking the report of the postmortem conducted at Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team investigating the murder of Udayamperoor-based 48-year-old Vidya, allegedly by her husband and his lover three months ago, has devised a comprehensive plan, including the recreation of the crime scene and a detailed verification of the postmortem report.

However, the police have not finalised the plan as an investigation is underway into the role of one more suspect, reportedly a classmate of the arrested who advised Premkumar and Sunitha Baby to abandon the body in Tirunelveli.

Seven-day custody
The Udayamperoor police on Wednesday filed an application before the Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking the seven-day custody of the accused for interrogating them in detail and evidence collection. The court will consider the plea on Thursday.

Premkumar, 40, of Kollamattam house at Ithithanam in Changanassery and his lover, Sunitha Baby, 39, hailing from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested for allegedly strangling Vidya, a native of Cherthala, to death at a villa in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21 and burying the body in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu police got the postmortem examination done in Kanyakumari after finding Vidya’s body at an isolated spot along the Tirunelveli highway and cremated it as unidentified. They had sent the samples for a chemical examination and are awaiting the result.

“The body was found in a decomposed state. The postmortem and chemical examinations were conducted. Hence, there is no need for a re-postmortem examination. To receive these reports, the Kochi police will approach the Tamil Nadu police soon,” said an officer.

The accused confessed to the police that they had committed the crime so that they could live together. They got into a relationship after a school reunion function held in Thiruvananthapuram in March.

TAGS
Sunitha Baby Premkumar Kerala murder extra marital affair
