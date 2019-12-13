Bribery case: Chargesheet filed against EPFO officer 

KOCHI: The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the CBI Court here against an enforcement officer with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Kozhikode, who was caught red-handed while accepting bribe in June this year. The chargesheet was filed against P Premkumar, Enforcement officer, EPFO, Eranhipalam and native of Kottackal, Malappuram.

The CBI charged an offence under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused. Based on the complaint by Sunil A S, director of Pathikkal Motors, Perinthalmanna, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Premkumar while accepting bribe.

According to the CBI, the accused allegedly demanded `50,000 for showing favour by reducing dues of provident fund for employees worth `8 lakh to `4 lakh. The CBI listed 37 documents, 23 witnesses and nine material objects in the chargesheet. The accused is currently out on bail.