Home States Kerala

Bribery case: Chargesheet filed against EPFO officer 

The chargesheet was filed against P Premkumar, Enforcement officer, EPFO, Eranhipalam and native of Kottackal, Malappuram. 

Published: 13th December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The CBI on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the CBI Court here against an enforcement officer with the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Kozhikode, who was caught red-handed while accepting bribe in June this year. The chargesheet was filed against P Premkumar, Enforcement officer, EPFO, Eranhipalam and native of Kottackal, Malappuram. 

The CBI charged an offence under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused. Based on the complaint by Sunil A S, director of Pathikkal Motors, Perinthalmanna, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Premkumar while accepting bribe.

According to the CBI, the accused allegedly demanded `50,000 for showing favour by reducing dues of provident fund for employees worth `8 lakh to `4 lakh. The CBI listed 37 documents, 23 witnesses and nine material objects in the chargesheet. The accused is currently out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp