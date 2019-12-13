CAB an attack on equality, says Mahatma’s grandson Rajmohan Gandhi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Rajmohan Gandhi has flayed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was cleared by both houses of Parliament. “It is a shameful attack on the equality of India that Mahatma Gandhi worked tirelessly to achieve,” he said while delivering the 150th Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary speech organised by Muslim Educational Society (MES) here on Thursday.

“The commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the world itself is proof that there is something special about his ideologies. If people are attacking Gandhi, it is because he is relevant, even 70 years after his death,” said Rajmohan Gandhi.

“Ethnonationalism is active in various parts of the world advocating various forms of dominance and supremacy. It is a particular religion’s dominance in India whereas it is racial dominance in US. We have to tackle ethno-nationalism,” he said. Journalist and political commentator N P Ullekh, who presented the topic spoke about the impact of Gandhian ideologies across the world.

“Long before India got freedom, Gandhi understood that freedom without freedom from poverty offered no dignity,” he said. Other speakers included MES president Dr P A Fazal Gafoor and general secretary Prof P O J Lebba. The MES plans to bring all living members of the Gandhi family to the future events.