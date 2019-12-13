Home States Kerala

CAB an attack on equality, says Mahatma’s grandson Rajmohan Gandhi

Mahatma  Gandhi’s grandson Rajmohan Gandhi has flayed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was cleared by both houses of Parliament.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Biographer Rajmohan Gandhi at the function organised by the Muslim Educational Society as part of the 150th birth anniversary fete of Mahatma Gandhi in Kozhikode | T P SOORAJ

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mahatma  Gandhi’s grandson Rajmohan Gandhi has flayed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was cleared by both houses of Parliament. “It is a shameful attack on the equality of India that Mahatma Gandhi worked tirelessly to achieve,” he said while delivering the 150th Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary speech organised by Muslim Educational Society (MES) here on Thursday.

“The commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the world itself is proof that there is something special about his ideologies. If people are attacking Gandhi, it is because he is relevant, even 70 years after his death,” said Rajmohan Gandhi.

“Ethnonationalism is active in various parts of the world advocating various forms of dominance and supremacy. It is a particular religion’s dominance in India whereas it is racial dominance in US. We have to tackle ethno-nationalism,” he said. Journalist and political commentator N P Ullekh, who presented the topic spoke about the impact of Gandhian ideologies across the world.

“Long before India got freedom, Gandhi understood that freedom without freedom from poverty offered no dignity,” he said. Other speakers included MES president Dr P A Fazal Gafoor and general secretary Prof P O J Lebba. The MES plans to bring all living members of the Gandhi family to the future events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajmohan Gandhi Citizenship Amendment Bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp