CMO in spot over attempt to cover up allegations against bureaucrat

Junior officers had reportedly brought Sinha’s inappropriate behaviour to CMO’s notice

Published: 13th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Major allegations, including sending inappropriate messages to junior women IAS officers, have come up against senior IAS officer Biswanath Sinha who was removed as general administration principal secretary on Wednesday. With reports emerging that the harassed officers had even taken up the matter with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the CMO has now found itself in a tight spot over the issue. The Congress leadership on Thursday attacked the CMO for trying to cover up complaints of inappropriate text messages against the senior IAS officer.

Sinha was transferred following complaints that he used to send inappropriate messages to junior women officers, alleged KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala. The Congress is also planning to file an official complaint in the matter. Sinha has however denied the charges against him. Chamakkala alleged that Sinha was transferred in view of complaints levelled against him by some junior officers and trainees that the senior bureaucrat was stalking them over phone.

“Despite verbal complaints from the women officers that Sinha was regularly sending them messages at odd times, the CMO tried to cover up the same. A top officer with the CMO is behind t h e a t t e m p t , ” s a i d Chamakkala. The Congress leader also released the screenshot of a WhatsApp message sent by a woman officer to Sinha in the official WhatsApp group of IAS officers. “I have replied to your query at 10.32 pm in the above chat. There is absolutely no further information available with me so as to call me at 12.30 am to ask the same question from a different mobile number,” read the message.

Chamakkala alleged that Sinha stalked the IAS trainees and junior officers over the phone. Some time ago, complaints of inappropriate behaviour by the senior bureaucrat were raised by the parents of a junior officer. Last month, another complaint was made by two juniors. The junior officers reported the matter to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

“The academy officials immediately took up the matter with the chief minister’s private secretary. In the wake of this, Sinha tendered a verbal apology to the junior officers. However, no action was taken against the officer,” Chamakkala alleged. He urged the government to register a case against Sinha and added that the action should not be limited to an inter-departmental transfer.

The Chief Minister’s Office said so far no written complaint has been filed against the officer. “There were some verbal complaints. However, none of them has filed an official written complaint,” said the CMO. So far, the government has not initiated any formal investigation against the senior officer. Meanwhile, Sinha rejected the allegations against him as baseless and said the charges levelled against him were unsubstantiated. When TNIE contacted him, he was unavailable for comment.

Cong points out inaction by chief secy

KPCC secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala said, ”There are allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Biswanath Sinha by women officers, including junior IAS officers. An allegation was raised by two young women officers. A case should be registered.” There have been speculations that junior women officers had raised their complaints against the senior officer in their forums. But there were no official complaints so far, he said. On Wednesday, when Sinha was transferred to a relatively unimportant department, it was pointed out that the complaints against him were the reason for the transfer. The Congress pointed out that despite complaints against a senior officer, there was no probe by the chief secretary. Curiously, the chief secretary, who is also part of the official WhatsApp group of IAS officers, has not taken any action in the matter. Chief Secretary Tom Jose and office-bearers of the IAS officers Association were unavailable for comment.

