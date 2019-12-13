Finally, fresh stock arrival cools down onion price

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The price of onion is finally losing its sting. A week after its price touched almost Rs 160 per kilogram in the Kerala market, it has come down finally. This week, the prices have come down by Rs 20 per kilogram. The wholesale price of onion came down to Rs 120 per kilogram on Thursday at Ernakulam market, compared to Rs 140 last week.

Meanwhile, the stock from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are priced between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kilogram in the wholesale market based on its quality.“The arrival of seasonal varieties of onions from Pune will further bring down the prices in January and February. The rate is expected to come down to Rs 60 in another few weeks,” said NH Shameed, secretary, Ernakulam Market Merchant Association.

Two varieties of onions have arrived in the wholesale market. The rose one from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is priced between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per kg while white ones from north India cost Rs 120 per kg.

“Their retail price rate is between Rs 110 and Rs 130 respectively,” he added.“The demand for big onion, which saw a dip following the price hike, is gradually picking up. The price of onion on Wednesday was Rs 149 per kg. On Thursday, it was sold at Rs 139,” said Rajendra Panicker, owner of Valueprix Supermarket, Ernakulam.

The ‘pricey’ story



The price of onion in the retail market in the beginning of 2019 was between Rs 30 and Rs 40 per kg. However, by September end, the price started to increase.

The skyrocketing prices of onion in recent weeks was due to the heavy rainfall in the key onion producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal account for almost 90 per cent of onion production in the country. Later, the price started to increase to touch Rs 145 in the first week of December.

RETAIL PRICE THIS WEEK

ONION SHALLOT

MONDAY 146 145

TUESDAY 140 130

WEDNESDAY 130 130

THURSDAY 126 120