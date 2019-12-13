Finally, fresh stock arrival cools down onion price

Home States Kerala

The wholesale price of onion came down to Rs 120 per kg on Thursday at Ernakulam market, compared to Rs 140 last week

Published: 13th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 01:46 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The price of onion is finally losing its sting. A week after its price touched almost Rs 160 per kilogram in the Kerala market, it has come down finally. This week, the prices have come down by Rs 20 per kilogram. The wholesale price of onion came down to Rs 120 per kilogram on Thursday at Ernakulam market, compared to Rs 140 last week. 

Meanwhile, the stock from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are priced between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kilogram in the wholesale market based on its quality.“The arrival of seasonal varieties of onions from Pune will further bring down the prices in January and February. The rate is expected to come down to Rs 60 in another few weeks,” said NH Shameed, secretary, Ernakulam Market Merchant Association.

Two varieties of onions have arrived in the wholesale market. The rose one from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is priced between Rs 70 and Rs 100 per kg while white ones from north India cost Rs 120 per kg.

“Their retail price rate is between Rs 110 and Rs 130 respectively,” he added.“The demand for big onion, which saw a dip following the price hike, is gradually picking up. The price of onion on Wednesday was Rs 149 per kg. On Thursday, it was sold at Rs 139,” said Rajendra Panicker, owner of Valueprix Supermarket, Ernakulam.

The ‘pricey’ story


The price of onion in the retail market in the beginning of 2019 was between Rs 30 and Rs 40 per kg. However, by September end, the price started to increase. 

The skyrocketing prices of onion in recent weeks was due to the heavy rainfall in the key onion producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. 

States like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal account for almost 90 per cent of onion production in the country.  Later, the price started to increase to touch Rs 145 in the first week of December.

RETAIL PRICE THIS WEEK 
                     ONION     SHALLOT
MONDAY          146      145
TUESDAY          140      130
WEDNESDAY   130      130
THURSDAY       126      120

