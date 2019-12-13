Gold smuggling: Customs officer who evaded COFEPOSA detention held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Customs superintendent accused in a gold smuggling case in which a Thiruvananthapuram-based racket smuggled over 700 kg of gold was arrested by Kochi City Police on Thursday. Customs officer B Radhakrishnan was intercepted by the police team while he was arriving at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Kochi for interrogation.

It was following a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Radhakrishnan was arrested. He was first arrested by DRI for facilitating the gold smuggling racket early this year. Later, he was released on bail. However, following DRI request (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) COFEPOSA Board had issued preventive detention order against Radhakrishnan in October.

“However, he was evading COFEPOSA detention. The police, which enforce COFEPOSA, were in search of him for the past one month. Recently, CBI issued a notice to Radhakrishnan to appear at its office for interrogation as part of a corruption case registered in the background of the gold smuggling case probed by DRI. While arriving at the CBI office, the police took him into custody. He was later shifted to Poojapura Central Jail where those under COFEPOSA detention are lodged,” a police official said.

CBI had summoned Radhakrishnan for interrogation several times. However, he did not respond to the notices. Later, the CBI team visited the house of the accused in Thiruvananthapuram and directly handed over the notice to his wife. CBI had decided to come out with an arrest warrant if he failed to turn up on Thursday.

COFEPOSA has been issued against six accused persons-Biju Mohan, Vishnu Somasundaram, Radhakrishnan, Prakashan Thampi, Sareena Shaji and Jaseel. Vishnu is also absconding after preventive detention under COFEPOSA was issued. The racket was busted after DRI arrested Sunil and Sareena with 25 kg of gold. Later, DRI arrested 12 more persons, including Radhakrishnan, in the case.