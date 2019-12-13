Home States Kerala

IFFK: 28 films to be screened on final day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the closing ceremony of 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at 6pm at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Friday.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates enjoy a music performance at Tagore theatre, the main venue of IFFK-2019, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P DEEPU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the closing ceremony of 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) at 6 pm at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Friday. The chief minister will also handover the Lifetime Achievement Award to Argentinean filmmaker Fernando Solanas at the event. Over the course of eight days, the festival screened a total of 186 films in different languages from over 70 countries.

The final day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), on Friday, will see 28 screenings, including five Malayalam movies. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’, Cesar Diaz’s ‘Our Mothers’ and Rahat Kazmi’s ‘The Quilt. ‘Our Mothers’, portraying the life of a forensic anthropologist in Guatemala, investigates the disappearance of his father, and will have its screening at 11.30 am at Kairali theatre.

A total of 14 films will be screened in the World Cinema category, and they include Hlynur Palmason’s ‘A White White Day’, Pema Tseden’s ‘Balloon’ and Fatih Akin’s ‘The Golden Glove’. The Malayalam movies, including Shareef ’s ‘Kanthan -The Lover of Colour’, Anuraj Manohar’s ‘Ishq- Not A Love Story’, Manoj Kana’s Kenjira and Ashiq Abu’s ‘Virus’ will be screened under different categories on the final day of the festival. The state award winning ‘Kanthan - The Lover of Colour’ is based on the lives of the Adiyan tribal community.

