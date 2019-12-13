KAS reservation: High Court directs state govt to file affidavit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition challenging the reservation provided for other backward classes for second and third streams of the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS).Meanwhile, the court allowed the application filed by Minority Indian Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust through Advocate Haris Beeran seeking to implead in the case. He argued that the jurisdiction of the High Court to entertain the petition challenging the government’s decision was limited.

The writ petition was filed by Samastha Nair Samajam of Kollam. According to the petitioner, the first stream constituted direct recruitment from the general public while the second stream was meant for the existing non-gazetted government employees.

The third stream is for the existing gazetted government officers. When the scheme was introduced, no reservation had been provided for other backward classes for second and third streams, because they are appointments to KAS by way of promotion. Subsequently, the government had introduced reservation for second and third streams. The petitioner contended that it was in violation of the provisions of the Constitution and the law laid down by apex court.