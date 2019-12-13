Home States Kerala

Kerala UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala to move SC case against Citizenship Amendment Act

'I have decided to join the case in the Supreme Court because this (Citizenship Amendment Act) is a violation of the Constitution. People of Kerala are against it,' Chennithala, said.

Published: 13th December 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said he has decided to move Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act filed as it is against the Constitution.

"I have decided to join the case in the Supreme Court because this (Citizenship Amendment Act) is a violation of the Constitution. People of Kerala are against it," Chennithala, a Congress leader, said.

Yesterday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also filed a petition questioning the legality of the Act.

ALSO READ: Congress moves Supreme Court against Citizenship Act, says it 'violates' Article 14 of Constitution

The plea stated that the law should be struck down for violating the fundamental right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra moved the top court seeking an urgent listing of her petition challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Moitra's counsel sought an urgent listing of the petition following which the apex court asked them to go to the mentioning officer.

ALSO READ | Exempt entire Northeast from purview of Amended Citizenship Act: NPP to PM Modi

Two NGOs, Rihai Manch, and Citizens Against Hate, also filed a joint petition in the top court challenging the validity of the Act.

Fazli Ahmed, General Secretary of Jan Adhikar Party, approached the court seeking quashing of the Act by stating that it violates the basic structure of the Constitution.

The Peace Party has filed a writ petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the apex court.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Parliament earlier this week has now become the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, following assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Amendment Bill Supreme Court
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp