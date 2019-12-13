Home States Kerala

Price hike leaves schools in a bind over mid-day meal plan

Skyrocketing prices of vegetables, rice and other ingredients essential for preparing the mid-day meal have put several government and aided schools in a tight spot.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By ANUKURUVILLA
Express News Service

KOCHI: Skyrocketing prices of vegetables, rice and other ingredients essential for preparing the mid-day meal have put several government and aided schools in a tight spot. Due to the price hike, the funds allocated by the government to schools to buy rations for preparing the meal are proving insufficient, forcing many headmasters to dig into their pockets. Teachers said instead of allocating funds, the government should buy the rice and other items and supply it to schools.

“The system of providing funds is wrong. Schools should be supplied with rice and other items used to prepare mid-day meals, as was done earlier,” said Sreedevi S, a teacher from Kannur. Since prices of various commodities are bound to rise every year, such a move will be good, she said. “This way, headmasters won’t have to worry about finding funds to meet expenses and it can be ensured the students are getting quality food,” she said. Shibu P Chacko, the PTA president of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, said it was high time the ‘`8 per student’ criteria for mid-day meal was changed.

Shibu said headmasters are spending their own money, besides using the funds received from organisations like Rotary Club, to meet the mid-day meal expenses. “For around 100 students, schools have to pay nearly `16,000 for mid-day meal for 24 working days. This means apart from the allocated fund, the school has to spend `2,000 of its own,” he said. V K Ajith Kumar, president, Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association, said they had submitted a representation with the secretary (Education), who sent a proposal to the Finance Department seeking the revision of the allotted fund. “The Finance Department is yet to take any action.

We had submitted a similar petition last year, but no action was taken. We have no hope that things will be different this year. The state government needs to seriously look into the matter as it affects students studying in around 12,000 schools,” he said. Ajith said several schools were yet to get payment for the first 45 working days. “Now, the government has changed the pattern of payment. For the next 155 working days, headmasters will have to submit the bill and voucher at the treasury to get the payment. This has led to a Catch-22 situation for schools,” he said.

‘Row due to change in payment pattern’ The grumbling might be due to the change in payment pattern, said an officer with the Directorate of General Education. “Instead of getting the mid-day meal funds deposited directly in their accounts, the headmasters will have to get the money from the treasury by producing the bill and vouchers,” said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mid-day meal price rise
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp