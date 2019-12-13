Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Seven-judge bench to be constituted soon, says Supreme Court

The top court had last year allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, following which a batch of review petitions was filed.

Published: 13th December 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that its 2018 order on Sabarimala temple issue was "not final" as the matter is pending before a seven-judge bench, which it said will be constituted soon.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde made these observations while passing an order on a petition filed by two activists -- Bindu Ammini and Fathima AS -- seeking safe passage for women inside the shrine.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala: SC declines to pass any order for safe entry of women

"There is a judgment [allowing women entry] in the Sabarimala temple, but it is equally true that the issue has been referred to a larger Bench. We do not want any violence," the court observed.

The apex court, however, granted police protection to the two activists.

In November, a man had sprayed chilli and pepper on Bindu's face when she was on her way to Sabarimala temple. Fathima had also tried to enter the shrine.

The court refused to pass any other order in connection to the matter.

The top court had last year allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, following which a batch of review petitions was filed.

Allowing their review petitions, the court had last month referred the matter to a seven-judge bench. It is yet to be constituted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Sabarimala Verdict Lord Ayyappa
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp