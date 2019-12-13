Sister Abhaya case: HC quashes order to examine 2 docs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the Thiruvananthapuram CBI special court order issuing summons to the two doctors, who had conducted narco-analysis test on the accused in the Sister Abhaya case, for examination as part of the trial. Justice Alexander Thomas issued the order on the petition filed by Fr Thomas Kottur and Sister Sephy, who are accused in the case.

The court had issued summons to doctors N Krishnaveni and Pravin Parvathappa for their examination with respect to the narco-analysis test. The petitioners said the summons was ordered without hearing the public prosecutor or defence counsel.

The petitioner also added that it would give undue benefits to the prosecution to bring in inadmissible evidence on record and would cause irreparable injury to the petitioners. The court observed that evidence regarding the narco-analysis conducted on the accused was inadmissible.