Car driver who dropped injured boy midway to hospital arrested

The car belonged to Ashraf, a resident of Puthenathani in Malappuram, but was driven by his friend, Abdul Nazar.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kasaba police on Friday arrested the driver whose car hit a 12-year-old boy who died after the former dropped the victim midway to the hospital on the pretext of having a flat tyre. The car has also been taken into custody.

The car belonged to Ashraf, a resident of Puthenathani in Malappuram, but was driven by his friend, Abdul Nazar. The Kasaba police said that a case has been registered against Abdul Nazar, 34, son of Hussein, Pilakkal house, Puthenathani, on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304, IPC). Motor Vehicles Department officials said that Nazar’s licence would be suspended.
The incident happened around 4.30pm on Thursday. Sujith, son of Sudevan of Kurumandampallam in Nallepilly, was standing on the roadside near Kaithakuzhi when the car hit him. The car stopped and the driver took the seriously injured Sujith to the hospital along with a local person, Paraman.

Though there was a hospital in Chittur, just 5km away from the spot, and Paraman informed Abdul Nazar about it, the latter sped towards Palakkad side. Abdul Nazar told Paraman that his car had got a flat tyre and dropped him and Sujith midway.

Subsequently, the boy was taken in another car which came that way to a private hospital in Nattukal near Chittur. By that time, valuable time was lost and Sujith breathed his last within an hour.

Sujith was a Class 7 student of AUP School in Appupillayar. After classes, he went to his ancestral house at Erattakulam where there were some rituals in connection with his grandfather’s death anniversary on Friday.

After keeping his bag in the house, he went to nearby Kaithakuzhi to buy chocolates and was standing on the roadside when the car hit him.  He is survived by parents Sudevan and Radha and brother Suraj.
Nazar was produced before the court which remanded him in judicial custody.

