Hit and run case: Four PWD engineers suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a youth was crushed to death by a bus when he fell off his motorcycle after its handle hit an iron board placed over a pit near Palarivattom, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Friday gave a direction to suspend four PWD engineers for dereliction of duty.

The officials to be placed under suspension are: Susan Solomon Thomas, Assistant Executive Engineer, Roads Division, Ernakulam; Surjith K N, Assistant Engineer, Roads Division, Ernakulam; E P Sainaba, Assistant Executive Engineer, Road Maintenance Wing, Ernakulam and Deepa T K, Road Maintenance wing, Ernakulam.

The PWD Deputy chief Engineer (Vigilance) has been entrusted with carrying out an inquiry against the officials. According to a note from the minister’s office, the engineers failed in getting a proper warning board and barricade erected near the pit warning motorists. This, after the Kerala Water Authority, caused inordinate delay in filling up the pit after maintenance work. He also directed all engineers to set up warning boards to alert motorists in case PWD roads pose danger to commuters.