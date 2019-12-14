India will not kneel, cannot be silenced: Pinarayi Vijayan at IFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: We are going through a time when people with dissenting voices are silenced using force, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He asserted that the country would not kneel to such challenges, nor would people be silenced. He was speaking at the valedictory event of the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“When Fernando Solanos was shot on his leg for protesting against such activities in his country, he also responded similarly. His presence here energises us in the current scenario of the country,” said the chief minister. He felicitated Argentinian director Solanos and presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 24th IFFK. “When actor Prakash Raj visited here, he said Kerala is the only place where you can breathe freely in the country. Kerala and this film fest have always stood with the oppressed. This fest is our cultural fight. Giving Solanos the award underlines this,” said Pinarayi.

Minister A K Balan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Mayor K Sreekumar, KTDC chairperson M Vijayakumar, Kerala Chalachithra Academy office-bearers Kamal, Mahesh Panchu and Bina Paul were present.