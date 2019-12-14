‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ drive to begin on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ (Let Me Flow), Haritha Keralam Mission’s new project to rejuvenate water streams in the state, will begin on Saturday. The campaign will be held across all local bodies to ensure that every water body, including streams and canals, are rejuvenated. The programme will conclude on December 22.

The mission expects to redeem atleast 1,300 water streams in the state. The drive will be held with the collective effort of government agencies, NGOs, elected representatives, students, NSS, SPC cadets and traders.

Following the cleanup programme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP) workers will initiate steps to maintain the water bodies.

Further measures also include generating awareness among people to not dispose waste and plastic in water bodies. The event will also ensure the participation of public with the support and leadership of local self-government institutions.

As part of the cleaning activities, rivers stretching 390km and streams stretching 34,289km were revived on December 8, 2018, in connection with the second anniversary of Haritha Keralam Mission.



As many as 137 water springs covering a distance of 210km from various local bodies was also cleaned. The event became very popular with 30,510 volunteers taking part in the drive. District panchayat president Dolly Kuriakose will inaugurate the programme at Rayamangalam panchayat in Ernakulam.