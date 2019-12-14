Home States Kerala

KC(M) factions to convene separate meetings on Saturday

Jose faction dismissed these claims stating that Joseph submitted a fake list to the Election Commission.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:00 AM

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Indicating that the raging war between the PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani factions in Kerala Congress (M) is reaching a crescendo, both groups will organise separate state committee meetings on Saturday. While PJ Joseph has convened a meeting in Thodupuzha to commence proceedings to elect a new party chairman, the Jose faction has called a meeting in Kottayam, aiming to strengthen the organisational structure of the party as part of its run-up to the local body elections slated to be held next year.

Joseph faction’s meeting is expected to start proceedings towards electing a new party chairman by electing a returning officer during Saturday’s meeting. This will be followed by procedures like preparing and issuing a voters’ list and so on. Interestingly, both groups are moving ahead in their own ways, even as the UDF leadership is still making efforts to bring a consensus among them and to reunite the party as part of strengthening the UDF ahead of local body elections. Apart from its usual advice to both groups during regular UDF meetings to settle issues between them, senior leaders, including Oommen Chandy, P K Kunhalikkutty and Ramesh Chennithala, have once again decided to take the initiative for peace talks.

“Whenever the UDF leaders meet, they advice both factions to settle the issues as the general interest of the leadership is the reunion of KC (M) factions. With the local body election nearing, the UDF leadership is afraid that the split in KC (M) may affect its chances in various local bodies,” said a Jose faction leader.
At the same time, no one is optimistic on the outcome of the talks to be initiated by the UDF leadership as KC (M) has already witnessed a vertical split virtually.  Meanwhile, KC (M) groups and the UDF leadership are waiting for the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is considering the claims of both factions. While Jose faction believes it has the majority in parliamentary and organisational levels, Joseph faction is also making the same claims.

“We have already submitted a list of 248 people in the party state committee, who support Joseph’s leadership, to the Election Commission. Among the 111-member state committee, nearly 25 vacancies are not filled. Among the remaining 86 members, Joseph has the support of nearly 48 persons. Joseph faction has a majority in the 27-member high power committee as well,” said a Joseph faction leader.

Jose faction dismissed these claims stating that Joseph submitted a fake list to the Election Commission. However, in yet another setback to Jose, an appeal filed by the Jose faction against the suspension of nearly 22 members from the steering committee was dismissed by the court on Friday.

