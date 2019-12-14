Home States Kerala

Local bodies the most hit due to fiscal crisis

The functioning of the local self-governments has come to a halt as the financial crisis in the state has affected them the most.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The functioning of the local self-governments has come to a halt as the financial crisis in the state has affected them the most.About 30 per cent of the state’s plan fund is meant for local bodies. Citing the floods, the state government had cut down 20 per cent of the funds, and this year, another 30 per cent has been cut. In reality, the state’s plan fund to the local bodies has been reduced by 50 per cent, said V D Satheesan, MLA, and the convenor of the UDF’s sub-committee, which prepared a white paper on Kerala’s financial crisis.

During the current financial year, the state government asked the local bodies to renew the plan expenses. The finance minister misled the assembly saying this has been done to sanction 20 per cent extra funds to local bodies. However, the state government has not issued an order or taken a decision to this effect, Satheesan pointed out.

The white paper pointed out that during the UDF government’s tenure, the treasury would be open till midnight on March 31 (the financial year end) every year to clear all the bills. However, from March 24 this year, the bills of local self-government bodies were made queue bills. The government had promised that these additional funds would be provided for these queue bills in this financial year.

A total of Rs 837.66 crore has come before the government as queue bill this year. This fund should have been provided over and above the plan fund. However, the government sanctioned the amount as part of the plan fund during this year. Similarly, the government had to provide funds for last year’s spill over projects this year. For this too, the government without providing additional funds asked the local bodies to dip into this year’s plan fund, Satheesan said.

