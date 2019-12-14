Rs 25 crore tax evasion by jeweller unearthed

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Central GST Intelligence unit in Kozhikode unearthed tax evasion to the tune of `25 crore by a jewellery unit after raids were conducted at 18 places simultaneously. Kozhikode-based Emas Gold and Diamonds Limited Liability Partnership evaded GST for 2,000 kg of gold it sold. Raids were conducted on December 11 at its units and clients’ residences at 18 places in the six districts of north Kerala.

“Those associated with the jewellery unit, including its general manager, have been questioned. The tax evasion happened in the past two and a half years,” said an officer at the Central GST Intelligence unit. The officer said as the evaded amount is beyond the fixed ceiling, criminal procedures should be initiated. The Central GST Intelligence unit said many other erring jewellery units are on their list and inspection would be carried out at the earliest.