Home States Kerala

‘They Say Nothing Stays the Same Forever’ wins Golden Crow Pheasant award

Allan Deberton bags Silver Crow Pheasant award for best director at 24th IFFK; ‘Jallikattu’ wins audience poll award

Published: 14th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Argentinian director Fernando Solanos, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th IFFK, displays his memento as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister A K Balan, Mahesh Panchu, Bina Paul and Kamal look on | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Japanese film ‘They Say Nothing Stays The Same Forever’ directed by Joe Odagiri won the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best film at the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here on Friday. The film presents a poetic tale of idyllic rural life which is being threatened by change caused in an uncompromising visual style.

The Silver Crow Pheasant award for best director was awarded to Allan Deberton from Brazil for his movie ‘Pacarrete’. The Silver Crow Pheasant award for the best debut director was given to Cesar Diaz for his movie ‘Our Mothers’.

‘Jallikattu’ directed by Lijo Jose Pelliserry won the audience poll award at the festival. The film also has a ‘Special Mention for Direction’ in the international films category. The special mention was given for bringing on screen the brutal conflict of man and animal with skilful choreography. The FIPRESCI award for best international film was given to ‘Camille’ by Boris Lojkine. The FIPRESCI award for best Malayalam film was won by ‘Pani’ (Fever) by Santhosh Mandoor.

Japanese filmmaker Joe Odagiri with the Golden Crow Pheasant award he won for his film ‘They Say Nothing Stays The Same Forever’ at the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday; (right) Audience at the concluding ceremony of the festival | B P Deepu

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Film Centre (NETPAC) award for the best Asian film was conferred on ‘Aani Maani’. The film also brought the FFSI KR Mohanan award for best debut director from India to Fahim Irshad.

The NETPAC award for the Best Malayalam film was won by ‘Trees Under the Sun’ (Veyilmarangal) of Dr Biju for an uncompromising storytelling and technique to underscore the plight of the landless. The NETPAC special mention for the best Malayalam film category went to ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ by Madhu C Narayanan. The film presents the tensions and hope in the struggle of four brothers to help each other succeed to find love and happiness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp