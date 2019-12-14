‘They Say Nothing Stays the Same Forever’ wins Golden Crow Pheasant award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Japanese film ‘They Say Nothing Stays The Same Forever’ directed by Joe Odagiri won the Golden Crow Pheasant award for the best film at the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here on Friday. The film presents a poetic tale of idyllic rural life which is being threatened by change caused in an uncompromising visual style.

The Silver Crow Pheasant award for best director was awarded to Allan Deberton from Brazil for his movie ‘Pacarrete’. The Silver Crow Pheasant award for the best debut director was given to Cesar Diaz for his movie ‘Our Mothers’.

‘Jallikattu’ directed by Lijo Jose Pelliserry won the audience poll award at the festival. The film also has a ‘Special Mention for Direction’ in the international films category. The special mention was given for bringing on screen the brutal conflict of man and animal with skilful choreography. The FIPRESCI award for best international film was given to ‘Camille’ by Boris Lojkine. The FIPRESCI award for best Malayalam film was won by ‘Pani’ (Fever) by Santhosh Mandoor.

Japanese filmmaker Joe Odagiri with the Golden Crow Pheasant award he won for his film ‘They Say Nothing Stays The Same Forever’ at the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday; (right) Audience at the concluding ceremony of the festival | B P Deepu

The Network for the Promotion of Asian Film Centre (NETPAC) award for the best Asian film was conferred on ‘Aani Maani’. The film also brought the FFSI KR Mohanan award for best debut director from India to Fahim Irshad.

The NETPAC award for the Best Malayalam film was won by ‘Trees Under the Sun’ (Veyilmarangal) of Dr Biju for an uncompromising storytelling and technique to underscore the plight of the landless. The NETPAC special mention for the best Malayalam film category went to ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ by Madhu C Narayanan. The film presents the tensions and hope in the struggle of four brothers to help each other succeed to find love and happiness.