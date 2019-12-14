Home States Kerala

Tragedy struck Sujith's family on eve of grandfather’s death anniversary

The ceremonies associated with the death anniversary on Friday were cancelled on account of Sujith’s death.

Published: 14th December 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sujith, who died in accident.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Sujith’s death came on the eve of his grandfather’s first death anniversary. The family members had assembled at the ancestral house in Erattakulam for the ceremony when the car knocked the boy down, killing him, on Thursday.

The ceremonies associated with the death anniversary on Friday were cancelled on account of Sujith’s death. “The incident happened just 50 metres away from the ancestral house. All family members had arrived from far and near to observe the first death anniversary. Another uncle of Sujith and others had gone to buy the items needed for today’s ceremony. Sujith, after coming from the school, kept his bag at home and just walked out to purchase some chocolates and other items when he was hit by the car,” said Kasu, younger brother of Sujith’s father Sudevan.

“We are yet to get over the shock. Sudevan and his wife Radha used to go for coolie work. It was with the meagre income from this work that they were bringing up their two children. Sujith has an elder brother, Suraj, who is a Class 9 student of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhinjampara,” said Kasu.
The body was cremated at a public cemetery in Mannanthodi near the ancestral house at Erattakulam. A large number of students from AUP School at Appupillayar where Sujith studied arrived along with their teachers to pay their final respects to their schoolmate.

A pall of gloom also descended on Kurumandampallam in Nallepilly where Sujith’s is residing. The neighbour of Sujith’s ancestral family, Paraman, said that there were five members in the car that hit the boy including the driver. “Since the boy was bleeding, I told the driver to go to the Athani hospital in Chittur which was just five kilometres away, but the car headed towards Palakkad. After travelling for around one kilometre, the driver asked me to get down saying one of the tyres had become flat. I quickly came out of the car as I had no time to lose,” said Paraman.

“I felt that persons in the car panicked on seeing the boy falling unconscious. None of them accompanied me to the hospital. Soon, an Omni van was seen coming. Luckily, they stopped. We rushed the boy to the nearby hospital but could not save his life,” said Paraman.

Day of gloom
Ceremonies associated with the death anniversary on Friday were cancelled on account of Sujith’s death.
A large number of students from AUP School at Appupillayar arrived along with their teachers to pay their final respects to Sujith.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp