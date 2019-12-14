Tragedy struck Sujith's family on eve of grandfather’s death anniversary

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Sujith’s death came on the eve of his grandfather’s first death anniversary. The family members had assembled at the ancestral house in Erattakulam for the ceremony when the car knocked the boy down, killing him, on Thursday.

The ceremonies associated with the death anniversary on Friday were cancelled on account of Sujith’s death. “The incident happened just 50 metres away from the ancestral house. All family members had arrived from far and near to observe the first death anniversary. Another uncle of Sujith and others had gone to buy the items needed for today’s ceremony. Sujith, after coming from the school, kept his bag at home and just walked out to purchase some chocolates and other items when he was hit by the car,” said Kasu, younger brother of Sujith’s father Sudevan.

“We are yet to get over the shock. Sudevan and his wife Radha used to go for coolie work. It was with the meagre income from this work that they were bringing up their two children. Sujith has an elder brother, Suraj, who is a Class 9 student of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Kozhinjampara,” said Kasu.

The body was cremated at a public cemetery in Mannanthodi near the ancestral house at Erattakulam. A large number of students from AUP School at Appupillayar where Sujith studied arrived along with their teachers to pay their final respects to their schoolmate.

A pall of gloom also descended on Kurumandampallam in Nallepilly where Sujith’s is residing. The neighbour of Sujith’s ancestral family, Paraman, said that there were five members in the car that hit the boy including the driver. “Since the boy was bleeding, I told the driver to go to the Athani hospital in Chittur which was just five kilometres away, but the car headed towards Palakkad. After travelling for around one kilometre, the driver asked me to get down saying one of the tyres had become flat. I quickly came out of the car as I had no time to lose,” said Paraman.

“I felt that persons in the car panicked on seeing the boy falling unconscious. None of them accompanied me to the hospital. Soon, an Omni van was seen coming. Luckily, they stopped. We rushed the boy to the nearby hospital but could not save his life,” said Paraman.

Day of gloom

