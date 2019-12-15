Home States Kerala

Alan, Thwaha have Maoist links, reiterates CPM

 CPM on Saturday announced that both Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA) are Maoists.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode (File photo| TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: CPM on Saturday announced that both Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested under Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA) are Maoists. This is first time that the party has publicly stated what party leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have previously said.

Speaking at a public political explanation meeting at Panniyankara here, CPM district committee member P K Premnath unambiguously stated that youngsters’ Maoist links was not police fabrication. “The police investigation as well as party probe underline the duo’s Maoist links. Though they were not closely associated with Maoists, their distant links with the banned outfit cannot be suspected,” said Premnath. 

Referring to Thwaha shouting Maoist slogans during the police inspection at his house, Premnath said the youngster did not do it at gun point and that it was a true reflection of his links with the organisation. “When the police brought Thwaha to his house, there were 15 party supporters present on the spot, including women. Thwaha shouted the Maoist slogan in front of them,” Premnath stressed.

CPM leader also came down heavily on CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who criticised CPM in the issue. “Kanam has always been like that. He will take credit for all good things and blame Pinarayi Vijayan for all things that go bad. Did CPI leader and Chief Minister C Achyutha Menon provide a proper reply to Eachara Warrier when his son Rajan went missing during the Emergency?” Premnath asked.
The political explanatory meeting in the issue is being held at all local-level committees in the district.

