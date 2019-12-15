Fire & Rescue personnel demand fixed dining facility at Sabarimala

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue personnel deputed for Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku festival are a disgruntled lot over lack of a permanent dining arrangement for them. They have to approach the government every season requesting permission to use the mess facility of the Police Department. This time also the arrangement to avail the police mess has come after the Kerala Fire Service Association (KFSA) approached the government with the said demand. As per a direction issued by the Home Department, the Fire Force personnel who are on standby duty at Sabarimala could use the mess facility at Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal.

“Each season we have to approach the government. First, a representation is prepared by the association and submitted to the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services director-general. Though it will get forwarded to the government, the opinion of the state police chief is also sought in the matter,” said a Fire Safety officer.



“This arrangement creates unnecessary delay. Through effective government intervention, a permanent arrangement could be made once and for all,” the officer added.

At the same time, KFSA general secretary Ajith Kumar said that the decision allowing Fire Force personnel to use the police mess will help raise the morale of the force. “The Fire Force personnel used to get their food from the general mess. The food available there was not of good quality. Also, the personnel had to stand in a queue. But these problems have now been addressed,” said Ajith.

Talking to TNSE, association joint-secretary Bijoy said, “During the 60-day long Mandala Makaravilakku season, Fire Force personnel are deployed to the shrine in six turns. In each turn, around 350 to 400 personnel are deployed at various points. They will be on duty for 10 to 12 days. Thus ensuring quality food is a must for carrying out the duty wholeheartedly.”

It was in November end that the Home Department came out with an order allowing the Fire Force personnel to use the mess facility of police during their stay at Sabarimala. But it has been specifically mentioned that the arrangement is for the 2019-20 season.

Ten-hour queue for darshan

Sabarimala: Pilgrims were forced to stand in a queue for 10 hours for the darshan of Lord Ayyappa here on Saturday. The queue, which started forming on Thursday evening, extended beyond Marakoottam where the Chandranandan Road and the traditional trekking path to Saramkuthi crosses. At Marakoottam, the pilgrims had to wait for six to seven hours without water. Children and the older pilgrims suffered the most. The absence of drinking water facilities along the path between Marakoottam and Saramkuthi added to pilgrims’ plight.