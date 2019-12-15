Flute artist arrested for sexual abuse of students

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Flute artist Pushpadas, 42, resident of Kanjiramukku in Malappuram, was arrested on Saturday for sexually abusing his students. According to police, Pushpadas offers home music tuitions and he has been sexually abusing his students at his house.

Recently, the childline received information about the sexual exploitations suffered by the students.

After counselling the students, the childline members passed the information to the police. Police nabbed him and charged cases under the POCSO Act and later remanded to judicial custody. The artist is famous for playing flute using nose at stage shows.